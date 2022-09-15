Quinta Brunson Interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s Monologue By Showing Off Her Emmy

Ooh, the payback has begun, Jimmy Kimmel!

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson – who accepted her first Emmy Monday while Kimmel played dead on the stage below her – interrupted his monologue on ABC Wednesday night by showing off her shiny new hardware.

Kimmel then greeted Brunson as his first guest by saying, “I feel like I just saw you. Congratulations on your Emmy. I missed it. How did it go?”

He then went on to explain it was a “dumb comedy bit” after he lost in the Variety Talk Series category yet again to John Oliver. For those that missed it, Will Arnett dragged Kimmel on stage before announcing Brunson as the winner for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy. Kimmel continued to play dead after Brunson took the stage to accept the Emmy.

“And then people said I stole your moment and maybe I did, and I’m sorry I did do that,” he said. “Also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

“Jimmy let me just say thank you,” Brunson responded graciously. “It’s very kind of you to say that. Honestly I was in such a moment of having a good time. I won my first Emmy! I was up there like, you know, happy! And I was wrapped up in the moment, just having a good time. I didn’t see any of that ….honestly, I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time.”

Brunson taped her appearance earlier Wednesday after she and her fellow Abbott Elementary cast members met with the press to talk about the new season. During the panel, co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph indicated she wasn’t too happy with Kimmel’s now infamous stunt before Brunson accepted her Emmy.

I was absolutely confused,” she told reporters. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wish that man would just get up off the ground. Then I realized it was Jimmy Kimmel. Ooh, the disrespect, Jimmy! But that’s just me. I told him, too, to his face. He understood.”