‘Queer Eye’ Scores Again In Outstanding Structured Reality Program Category

It’s official: Queer Eye is positively sick with Emmys.

The Netflix show just won its fifth Emmy in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.

The series, which stars Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski as the Fab Five, has won the Outstanding Structured Reality Program every year since 2018. Before that ABC’s Shark Tank won four years in a row.

This year, the guys beat out Antiques Roadshow, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Love is Blind, and Shark Tank.

“Thank you all once again for recognizing our show for the fifth year. I’m so proud that our stories we tell on Queer Eye connect with people around the world and we couldn’t do it without our fabulous team here, our fab five or creators, our fabulous partners and Netflix,” said EP Michael Williams. “Jen and Molly you are the best we love working with you. I’m most proud of our showrunner, Jen Lane. She is the captain that steers the ship from day one and we have two producers here tonight for the first time who were associate producers in Atlanta she has mentored them and they have become great producers and storytellers. Thanks everyone, we love you.”

The Netflix series, which is produced by ITV Entertainment and Scout Productions, is exec produced by Scout’s David Collins, Williams, Rob Eric, Lane, Mark Bracero, and Jordana Hochman.