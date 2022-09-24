‘Queer As Folk’ Canceled By Peacock After One Season

The Queer As Folk reboot will be short-lived. Peacock has opted not to pick up a second season of the series created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn.

A reimagining of the British series created by Davies, the new iteration, which premiered June 9, explores the lives of a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The series starred Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell. The show featured a host of guest stars including Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Ed Begley Jr., and Nyle DiMarco.

Dunn shared the “disappointing news” of Queer as Folk‘s cancellation on Instagram Friday night.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as Queer As Folk. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family,” he wrote next to a photo of the cast. “We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show.”

Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, original British series creator Davies, Nicola Shindler, served as executive producers, as well as Louise Pedersen on behalf of All3 Media International, which distributes the format and the original British series produced by Red Productions for Channel 4. Creator, writer, and executive producer Stephen Dunn directed the pilot and other episodes, while Jaclyn Moore acted as writer and executive producer. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is named producer on the show.

This is the second remake by an American outlet of the original British series. An U.S. adaptation ran on Showtime from 2000-2005. The current iteration was originally in development at Bravo before moving to corporate sibling Peacock and getting a series order.