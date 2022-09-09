Sky Shifting ‘This England’ Launch Date By One Week To Respect UK Period Of Mourning

Sky is shifting the TX date of its Boris Johnson TV series This England following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In order to respect the period of mourning, the broadcaster has moved the launch date from September 21 to September 28. We understand there won’t be any edits needed to the drama in light of the Queen’s passing.

The anticipated series, which will star Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, follows the tumultuous events surrounding former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic. The six-episode drama is set inside the halls of government and interwoven with stories from around the country. While she is no way the focus of the drama, Queen Elizabeth II is understood to feature in the series.

A date has yet to be set for the Queen’s funeral but there have been many suggestions in the media that it could be on Monday 19 September.

Sky today cancelled a September 13th BAFTA preview screening of This England. This was due to be for crew, cast and BAFTA members.