Premier League Matches Postponed Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The English Premier League has postponed all fixtures this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The postponement also extends to EFL games.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

The Premier League said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The EFL, which represents the lower football leagues in the UK, said its decision was “aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend”.

The football bodies had a call this morning with the UK government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. The government’s guidance was that there was no obligation to postpone matches during the official mourning period after the Queen’s death, but that sports may like to change timings of games this weekend and on the day of her funeral.

While England’s main football bodies have decided to postpone all fixtures this weekend, most other sports are expected to go ahead this weekend with cricket, rugby league, golf and horse racing fixtures all due to take place in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II passed yesterday afternoon at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The 96 year-old monarch had reigned since 1952.