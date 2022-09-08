Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and under supervision.

Buckingham Palace said in a shock statement in the past few minutes: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed, according to the BBC, and Prince William is said to be travelling to Balmoral, raising further concerns for her health.

The news broke while new Prime Minister Liz Truss was delivering her plan for dealing with the energy crisis in Parliament and a note was passed to Labour Leader Keir Starmer, according to Sky News. Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle wished her well.

Truss subsequently tweeted saying: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.

The Queen canceled her virtual Privy Council meeting yesterday and was “resting” on doctors advice after meeting outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and welcoming Truss. She welcomed both at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace, in a break from tradition.

The Queen has been frail for some time, had mobility issues and has missed multiple engagements in recent months, which started before the summer’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.