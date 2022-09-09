ITV Moves National Television Awards From September To October Due To UK Period Of Mourning

ITV and Indigo Television have decided to reschedule this year’s National Television Awards to respect the UK’s period of national mourning.

The ceremony will now take place on Thursday, October 13, live from the OVO Arena Wembley. It had been due to take place next week on September 15 at 7:30pm.

A date has yet to be set for the late Queen’s funeral but there have been many suggestions in the media that it could be on Monday, September 19.

Broadcasters are ripping up schedules following the monarch’s passing. Shows and events are also being rescheduled. Sky today moved its Boris Johnson drama This England by one week to late September. The UK Football Association today cancelled all Premier League and EFL soccer this weekend.

