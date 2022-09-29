Queen Elizabeth II’s Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed.

An extract from the National Records of Scotland released today revealed the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The certificate was issued on September 16 and no other factors were listed in her death.

The Queen’s passing led to an official period of mourning in the UK that ended on September 19, the day of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which was one of the biggest broadcasting events in history and attended by the likes of Joe Biden, Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Emmanuel Macron. A period of Royal mourning followed the funeral, ending this week.

The Queen ruled as monarch for 70 years, making her the longest-serving monarch in history.

King Charles succeeded her as monarch and has this week had his royal cypher (emblem) revealed, as the 73-year-old beds into his new role as the UK’s figurehead.