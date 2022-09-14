BBC To Show Live Stream Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-In-State

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The BBC is to offer a dedicated live stream of the Queen’s lying-in-state period over the coming days for those who want to pay their respects but are unable to get to London or queue.

The service will start up at 5pm BST (9am PT) today on the BBC website homepage, iPlayer and BBC Parliament, as people pay their respects to the Queen’s coffin over the coming days in Westminster Hall.

The coffin travelled down from Scotland to London yesterday and queues had already started up, with average queueing time set to be around 17 to 35 hours, according to reports.

Some train services will run 24/7 to help shepherd people to the queue and nearby cafes will operate all-night services.

The lying-in-state period will take place from now until the funeral on Monday 19 September, which is a national Bank Holiday.

Yesterday, the BBC and ITV set their schedules for the funeral, which will last from 8am BST (12am PT) to 5pm BST (9am PT) and is expected to be one of the most-watched UK TV broadcasts of all time.

The operation is a huge one and media networks from across the world have made their way to London.