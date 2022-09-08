Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life And Duty To Service Photo Gallery

The passing of Britain’s longest-serving monarch today at 96 marked the end of an the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, whose tenure crossed 70 years and massive changes in politics, culture and government.

Queen Elizabeth II Death: Obituary, Photo Gallery, Reaction & More

She carried out duties until the very end, regularly traveling the world and meeting heads of state in the other countries she technically ruled over, including Canada, Australia and the Caribbean Islands.

Click on the image above for a spectrum of images, from the Queen’s coronation to her marriage to, as late as this week, her meeting with Liz Truss to ask the newly-elected PM to form a government.