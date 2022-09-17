Skip to main content
Queen Elizabeth II: Grandchildren, Including Prince William, Prince Harry, Stand Vigil At Laying In State – watch

Prince William and Prince Harry have joined their cousins in standing vigil for their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London’s Westminster Hall.

The new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex joined Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor in standing at the catafalque where thousands of mourners have filed past in the previous four days to pay their respects to the late monarch.

This follows the Queen’s children who performed the same service on Friday evening.

Outside, the queue continues to be miles long, as mourners wait for up to 24 hours to file past the Queen’s coffin. Her Majesty will continue to lie in state until Monday morning, a few hours before her state funeral takes place in Westminster Abbey.

