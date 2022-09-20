Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Watched By 37.5 Million Viewers In UK

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was watched by a peak of around 37.5 million UK viewers Monday, and 27 million tuned in for the procession.

The peak was recorded across the BBC, ITV, Sky and other channels’ broadcasts, the biggest audience for a UK TV broadcast in history.

The audience was higher than the circa-30 million who tuned in for Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 and ahead of the Queen’s husband Prince Philip and the Queen Mother. The number equates to unique viewers who watched for at least three minutes.

For the procession, 18 million watched on BBC One, 4.5 million on ITV, 1.7 million on BBC Two and 1.5 million combined on BBC News and Sky News.

The funeral was shown on the majority of UK channels. There was an advertising blackout and virtually all programing was disrupted, with Channel 4 changing its schedules and Paramount-owned Channel 5 opting to show The Emoji Movie. TV schedules are now expected to return to normal after 10 days of disruption since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at age 96.

The show was broadcast around the world and estimates have placed the global viewership figure at around 4 billion.

The broadcast lasted virtually all day, with the funeral procession starting at 11 a.m. BST (3 a.m. PT) and ending with a private service several hours later.

The event was attended by world leaders including Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau along with the Queen’s family and celebrities including Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and TV adventurer Bear Grylls.

