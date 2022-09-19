‘Killing Eve’ Star Sandra Oh Spotted At Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh has been spotted at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, one of very few TV personalities to be invited.

Oh was seen in the past couple of hours or so and Twitter has been abuzz with the arrival of the Grey’s Anatomy star.

Oh was appointed an Order of Canada as an Officer a few months ago and was dressed in black with a Canadian badge pinned in front, according to the BBC.

The honor is the second highest that can be received in Canada, a Commonwealth country, and Oh was granted it due to an “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad”. She played Dr Cristina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy for a decade, winning a stack of awards, and has more recently been lauded for her role as Eve in Killing Eve.

As with the UK, Canada has been observing a period of mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday 8 September and whose funeral is currently taking place, watched by billions across the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also present, alongside world leaders such as Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella for the major occasion. Royals are present including all of the Queen’s grandchildren, the children of the now-Prince of Wales Prince William, who is next in line to the throne behind his father, King Charles III.

Other celebrities present include adventure TV star Bear Grylls, a chief scout who tweeted last week saying the Queen had left a “bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations.”

Sophie Winkleman, who played Big Suze in Channel 4 cult comedy Peep Show, is also present as she is a minor royal. She is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

The funeral procession is currently taking place, with coverage on virtually all British TV channels and simulcast around the world. It is expected to be one of the most-watched TV broadcasts of all time.

Sandra Oh attending The Queens funeral, was not on my bingo card for 2022 pic.twitter.com/Wg2hxpwaLg — Day 3 without Rachel Weisz (@kiana_weisz) September 19, 2022