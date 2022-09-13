BBC & ITV Set Schedules For Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral On Monday As ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Opener Delayed By One Week

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The BBC and ITV have set their schedules for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday, with coverage set to last all day and the likes of Strictly Come Dancing delayed by one week.

The funeral will be shown from 8am GMT (12am PT) to 5pm GMT (9am PT) on BBC One and ITV, followed by coverage of the Events of the Day on both and news specials. The operation is a huge one and media networks from across the world have made their way to London, which will soon be the home of the Queen’s coffin as it makes its way down from Scotland for four days resting period.

BBC One’s daily coverage, which is expected to be one of the most-watched TV broadcasts of all time, will be sandwiched by Breakfast and a repeat of feel-good film Paddington 2.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 and the country has been in an official mourning period since, which will be lifted after the funeral. King Charles III became King upon his mother’s death but his coronation won’t be for several months.

The BBC also confirmed that entertainment juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing will now launch on Friday 23 September followed by the first live show on Saturday 24 September, a week later than planned for the show’s 20th season.

Big-budget Keeley Hawes-starring drama Crossfire kicks off the day after the funeral and Friday 23 September will also see the launch of the fourth season of Ghosts and Daisy May Cooper comedy-drama Am I Being Unreasonable? From this point on, the schedules are expected to return virtually back to normal.