Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral – A Photo Gallery

For the first time since 1965, London is playing host to a state funeral procession as the nation bids farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, who had ruled the United Kingdom for 70 years.

The new King Charles III led a procession walking behind his late mother’s coffin Monday morning, as it was brought from Westminster Hall to the nearby Abbey for her funeral service.

Members of the royal family and hundreds of world leaders, politicians and other public dignitaries joined in the funeral service. Alongside Prince William, now Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine were their two elder children, George and Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat behind King Charles and his Queen Consort Camilla.

Thousands of military personnel also took part in the procession which lasted 16 minutes between the Hall and Westminster Abbey, where the Queen’s funeral service began at 11 a.m. GMT.

For the last five days, the Queen has been lying in state, where thousands of mourners have queued to pay their respects. The last mourner walked past the Queen’s catafalque at 6.30 a.m. this morning.