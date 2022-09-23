‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: First Photo Of Young Queen Charlotte In ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series

Netflix and Shondaland have released the first photo from the newly titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, from Shonda Rhimes.

The photo (seen below) features India Amarteifio, who stars as the Young Queen Charlotte.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) who reprise their roles from Bridgerton in this series, along with Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury. Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley (older).

Rhimes serves as writer and showrunner, and she executive produces along with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who also directs.