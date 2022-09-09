‘Quantum Leap’ Will Celebrate Reboot With A Drive-Thru Experience Into 1985

Fans eager to celebrate the premiere of the reboot of Quantum Leap on NBC can party like it’s 1985 at a forthcoming drive-thru experience.

Thursday, September 15 will see Los Angeles metro area fans leaping back in time to 1985, the backdrop for the pilot episode of the series. The drive-thru on “Quantum Leap Day” will be held on North Vine St. in Hollywood at the Avalon parking lot.

Starting at 9 AM, the show will provide an opportunity to get gas for .91 cents a gallon – the average price of gasoline in 1985. That’s while supplies last.

Guests enter the Avalon Parking Lot, drive through the Quantum Accelerator and take the leap back to 1985, where they will be immersed in everything 1980’s from tunes and trivia to break dancers, snacks, and swag. Following the drive-through experience in the check-in lot, guests will receive a pass to enter the nearby gas station. In order to receive access to the gas station, participants must complete the drive-through experience and receive a registered pass

The same day, Quantum Leap is teaming up with Fandango, offering moviegoers the chance to purchase a movie ticket online for the 1985-style price of $3.55, also while supplies last.

For more information on Quantum Leap Day and for full terms and conditions relating to both the Quantum Leap Drive-Through, Check-In, and Gas Station Experience and the “Quantum” Fandango Ticket Offer visit www.quantumleapday.com.

Quantum Leap premieres Monday, September 19 at 10/9c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock. Watch the official trailer above.