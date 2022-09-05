‘The Pursuit of Love’ Producer Moonage Pictures To Adapt New York Times Bestseller ‘A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder’ For BBC Three

BBC Three is to adapt Holly Jackson’s New York Times bestselling teen crime thriller A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder from Amazon Prime Video’s The Pursuit of Love producer Moonage Pictures.

Poppy Cogan, who has also written BBC Three horror Red Rose, will pen the adaptation.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder follows the murder of schoolgirl Andie Bell, a crime that everyone in the quintessentially English town decided was carried out by Sal Singh five years ago. But Pippa Fitz-Amobi – the smart, slightly square heroine – isn’t so sure and she’s determined to prove it, with many trying to prevent her from finding the truth.

Published three years ago, the book has gone on to be a New York Times bestseller and follows the likes of Conversations with Friends as a high-profile BBC Three adaptation.

“I’m so honoured that Holly Jackson has entrusted me with the adaptation of her hugely popular and brilliant novel,” said Cogan. “With a relentlessly twisty plot and a cast of funny and idiosyncratic characters, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will take audiences on a thrilling ride.”

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is penned by Cogan alongside Zia Ahmed, Ajoke Ibironke and Ruby Thomas, and will be produced by Florence Walker. The series was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, and Ben Irving, Acting Director of BBC Drama. Executive producers are Matthew Read and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures, Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC, and Holly Jackson and Cogan. BBC Studios is handling international distribution.