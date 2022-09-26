‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson And Netflix Find Next Project To Team On With Thriller ‘Carry On’ Starring Taron Egerton

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer in Purple Hearts, Netflix has moved fast to work with the film’s star as sources tell Deadline Sofia Carson is set to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. The streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that also stars Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall deal Amblin signed with Netflix last June.

The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions as will Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Carson is riding high as she stars as Cassie in the smash hit Netflix film Purple Hearts. She also serves as executive producer and co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack. Purple Hearts debuted at #1 globally and broke multiple viewing records on Netflix. It is one of the Top 10 most-watched films of all time on Netflix with over 220 million hours viewed in its first 28 days.

As for Deadwyler, the rising star finds herself in the Oscar mix this award season as she is set to star in the United Artist pic Till. The pic bows on Oct. 14 and has Deadwhyler playing Mamie Till Mobley, who relentlessly pursued justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.

Deadwyler is repped by Paradigm and Play Management. Carson is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo.