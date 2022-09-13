Skip to main content
ProSiebenSat.1 To Own All Of German Streaming Service Joyn Following Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 has struck a deal to pick up the remaining 50% stake in the German streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros Discovery.

With over four million unique users a month, the streamer will now be owned wholly by ProSiebenSat.1 Media.

As part of the deal, Joyn users will continue to have access to free, advertising-financed as well as on-demand content from Warner Bros. Discovery, including channels such as DMAX, TLC, Eurosport 1, and HGTV. In addition, users of the Joyn PLUS+ subscription will also have access to the streaming service Discovery+ for 12 months.

The joint venture between Discovery and ProSiebenSat.1 was first established in 2017. The streaming service has been operating under the name Joyn since 2019 and has a free basic service as well as a premium subscription option.

In a statement, Hannes Heyelmann, General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, said: “We are pleased that we have found a mutually beneficial and amicable solution together with ProSiebenSat.1, with which we can take our partnership at Joyn to new heights set legs.”

The statement continued: “The solution allows us to fully focus our platform activities in Germany on our global brand discovery+, while viewers continue to benefit from attractive offers from Warner Bros. Discovery on Joyn, plus 12-month access to discovery+ at no additional cost receive.”

