‘Prince Andrew: Banished’: Trailer Drops For Peacock Documentary Exploring Duke Of York’s Life

The trailer has dropped for Prince Andrew: Banished, the Peacock documentary exploring Prince Andrew’s life and controversies. Watch it above.

Blue Ant Studios is behind Banished, which unpacks the tumultuous story of how the Duke of York, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son, brought disgrace upon himself.

After cavorting with notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew took part in a hugely embarrassing BBC interview that has lived long in the memory, and Banished features new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle and the legal team that brought the allegations to light. Peacock said it will take a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire and greed that pushed Andrew — first into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and then into a sordid sex-trafficking scandal.

Other than emerging during the mourning period for his mother, Andrew mostly has hidden away since reaching an out-of-court settlement of £12M ($13.3M) with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew: Banished starts streaming on October 5 on Peacock. Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn, Sam Sniderman, Nina Burleigh, Emma Cooper and Barbara Shearer are exec producers, and Frank Ombres is producer.