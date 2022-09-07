‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

The Little Liars will be back. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season.

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween).

“We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Viewers have embraced our new generation of Liars, and Roberto and Lindsay’s brilliantly dark, horror-fueled take on this iconic franchise. Along with Alloy and Warner Bros. Television, we are thrilled to continue the Pretty Little Liars legacy.”

The 10-episode first season, which premiered in July, is currently streaming on HBO Max.

“We are beyond excited to continue telling stories with our amazing group of little liars—exploring their friendships, their romances, their secrets, and their status as scream queens supreme!,” said Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring. “Eternal thanks to the fans who have embraced this new, horror-version of Pretty Little Liars —which we’ll be continuing, of course—as well as our partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, and Alloy Entertainment. As Tabby would say, ‘There’s a sequel in the offing!’”

Per the Season 1 logline: Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

Season 1 cast includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Eric Johnson, Alex Aiono and Lea Salonga.

The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa’s Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces and Calhoon Bring serves as co-executive producer. Marlene King (who developed the original Pretty Little Liars), Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard that are published by Alloy Entertainment. Jimmy Gibbons serves as a producer for Muckle Man Productions.