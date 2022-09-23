Port Authority Drama Series In The Works At Fox From Barbara Hall & Erik Stiller

EXCLUSIVE: The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is set to be the latest center of crime fighting.

Fox is developing a drama series set in that world from Madam Secretary creator Barbara Hall and Criminal Minds writer Erik Stiller.

Barbara Hall & Erik Stiller Getty Images

The untitled series is set amongst the Port Authority P.D. (P.A.P.D.), which is responsible for all threats and criminal activity at New York and New Jersey’s bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports and The World Trade Center.

It will follow the P.A.P.D.’s first female chief as she leads its elite major crimes unit and must also contend with the Mafia, Governors from two states, the NYPD, the FBI and her own powerful police union. All while managing the tangled, messy lives of her team.

Hall, who has also worked on series including Homeland and Army Wives, will serve as showrunner and executive producer with Stiller writing and exec producing.

Michael Valenti, the former chief of counter-terrorism for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, who was responsible for helping to keep New York and the surrounding area safe after the 9/11 attacks, is also on board as an exec producer, alongside Eric Paquette.

Paquette is the former Sony Pictures and MGM exec who now runs Meridian Pictures, which previously acquired Valenti’s life rights to develop a series.

Fox is understood to have landed the one-hour drama project in a competitive situation and it will be the network’s latest fully owned drama series. It comes as its fall season kicked off earlier this month with Monarch, which is also fully owned by the network.

Hall joins the likes of Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, who recently set up psychic-fueled spy drama Jenny Is A Weapon, developing dramas at the network.

Fox Entertainment Studios will produce and has given the project a two script commitment.

Hall is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Ziffren, Stiller and Valenti are repped by Heroes and Villains Entertainment and Peter Sample at Jackoway Austen et al. and Paquette is repped by Erik Hyman at Paul Hastings.