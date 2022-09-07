‘Poker Face’: Cherry Jones, Luis Guzmán, Hong Chau, Reed Birney Join Rian Johnson’s Peacock Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy and Tony winner Cherry Jones (Succession), Luis Guzmán (Shameless), Hong Chau (Watchmen) and Tony winner Reed Birney (Succession) have joined the cast of Peacock’s Poker Face, a mystery drama series starring Natasha Lyonne, from Rian Johnson, his T-Street banner and MRC Television.

Details of their roles, as well as plot details of the 10-episode anthology-like series are being kept under wraps.

In addition to Lyonne, the four join previously announced cast members Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloe Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Ron Perlman, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Johnson is the creator, writer and director of Poker Face and will also executive produce alongside T-Street partner Ram Bergman and the company’s television president Nena Rodrigue. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (Prodigal Son, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) serve as showrunners and executive producers. Lyonne also will serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures. The company’s Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens will co-executive produce.

Jones won an Emmy for her portrayal of Nan Pierce in Succession. She has also received Emmy awards for her portrayal of Holly Maddox in The Handmaid’s Tale and for playing U.S. President Allison Taylor on the Fox series 24. She recently appeared on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Bobby Cannavale. Most recently, she finished filming the Apple TV limited series Five Days At Memorial. Jones is repped by WME.

Guzmán is best known for his roles in Steven Soderbergh’s films such as Out of Sight, The Limey, and Traffic, and in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and Punch-Drunk Love. On television, he has had key roles on Showtime’s Shameless, Epix’s Godfather of Harlem and Perpetual Grace, LTD. He is repped by Gersh and Gravesend Entertainment.

Best known for her role in Alexander Payne-directed Downsizing, Chau can currently be seen in the HBO series Watchmen and Amazon’s Homecoming. Up next for Chau are two A24 films, The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky and Showing Up, directed by Kelly Reichardt. She also recently wrapped on Searchlight’s The Menu and Wes Anderson-directed Asteroid City. Chau is repped by ICM Partners.

Birney can be seen on the current season of HBO’s Succession, as well as Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Apple TV+’s Home Before Dark. He is also well known for his performance as Vice President Donald Blythe in Netflix’s House of Cards. He recently won a Tony Award for The Humans. Birney is repped by Suskin/Karshan Management.