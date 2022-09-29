New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ Movie Taps ‘The Witcher’s Freya Allan To Star, Sets New Title And First Look

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century’s next installment in the Planet of the Apes franchise is a go and has found its new star. Sources tell Deadline that Freya Allan is set to star the newly named Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Deadline reported last month that Owen Teague was tapped as the lead ape of the pic, and insiders add that Peter Macon has also joined the cast. Production is set to start next month with Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball directing.

Here’s the first look at the film.

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ 20th Century Studios

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes starts an all-new chapter in the Apes saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr, Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping exec producing.

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy,” said Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios. “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Planet of the Apes is one of 20th Century Studios’ most popular and enduring franchises, amassing more than $1.7 billion in worldwide box office. Based on a novel by Pierre Boulle, the first film in the series was released by then-20th Century Fox in 1968 and went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, winning a special Academy Award. It was followed by four theatrical sequels and two TV series. A remake, Planet of the Apes, directed by Tim Burton, was released in 2001, and the 2011 reboot Rise of the Planet of the Apes was followed by two sequels, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

As for the casting process, while Teague was a top choice from the jump, the lead human has a long process that has been pursued by a longer list of rising stars in this town. In recent weeks, Allan tested several times including a final audition in front of Ball as he was scouting locations. She would eventually land the role.

Macon can be seen on The Orville.

Allan is best known for her breakout role as Ciri opposite Henry Cavill in Netflix’s The Witcher series. She recently wrapped production on Season 2. She also has the indie drama Baghead coming up. She is repped by CAA and United Agents.

Teague is repped by CAA, and Macon is repped by the Kohner Agency and Framework Entertainment.