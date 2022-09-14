Phil Tippett’s Experimental Animated Feature ‘Mad God’ Sells To Key International Territories

EXCLUSIVE: Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures today announced that Phil Tippett’s directing feature debut Mad God has sold to a host of key international territories following a theatrical run in the US.

The film has sold to King Records for Japan, Carlotta Films for France, Plaion Pictures for Germany and Italy, and Njuta Films & Night Visions Distribution for Scandinavia. All international sales were brokered by Colin Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures on behalf of the filmmakers.

Tippett’s Mad God premiered last year at the Locarno Film Festival and has played at more than 20 festivals, including the Edinburgh Film Festival and Fantasia Film Festival. The film was released theatrically and streaming via Shudder. The film’s limited theatrical release grew to include 130 bookings across North America, and producers say it became one of this year’s most-watched premieres on Shudder.

In Mad God, a corroded diving bell descends amidst a ruined city, with an Assassin emerging from it to explore a labyrinth of bizarre landscapes inhabited by freakish denizens. The inspiration for the film came to Tippett, whose VFX work can be seen in such legendary films as Star Wars, RoboCop, and Starship Troopers, during a lull in his schedule following RoboCop 2.

Tippett Studio and Ultra 8 Pictures also recently announced they have launched Tippett Productions, a new Canadian-based venture to produce original content. Tippett Canada president Gary Mundell (who also serves as California-based Tippett Studio’s COO) is spearheading this new production venture with Toronto-based Geddes of Ultra 8 Pictures.

Recent Tippett Studio projects include The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season 2, Locke and Key season 2, and Marvel’s Falcon and The Winter Soldier.