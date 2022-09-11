‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Trailer: Disney+ Teases First Look Of Series At D23 Expo

Percy Jackson is back and Disney+ just unveiled the first look teaser trailer of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The footage was introduced at the D23 Expo by the three stars of the series: Walter Scobell, Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries. Watch the teaser video above.

“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood. Being a half-blood is dangerous, it’s scary — most of the time it gets you killed,” Jackson says in the clip. “If you think you might be one of us, my advise is: Turn away while you still can.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the Rick Riordan book series and the new Disney+ original tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Percy Jackson has previous adaptations in films like Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg wrote the pilot, and James Bobin directs. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is expected to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2024.