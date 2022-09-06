‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’: Behind-The-Scenes Doc About Hit 90s Miniseries Gets UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment has acquired the UK distribution rights for Pennywise: The Story of IT, which explores the hit 1990 mini-series, based on Stephen King’s iconic novel.

Co-directed by John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths, the behind-the-scenes movie features interviews with director Tommy Lee Wallace (Halloween III) and cast members Tim Curry (Rocky Horror), Seth Green (Family Guy), and Richard Thomas (The Waltons). The movie touches on themes spanning the cultural phenomenon of coulrophobia (the fear of clowns) to Curry’s portrayal of the notorious clown monster.

The deal was signed by Spencer Pollard, CEO of Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment and Unannounced Film Company’s Laurence Gornall. Digital release is set for October 3rd and DVD & BD on October 24th.

The film’s trailer is above. Cinedigm has U.S. rights.

Pollard said: “We are very excited to be working on this brilliant story. The story of Pennywise when released in the US was trending on twitter and we expect it to be a real fans’ favourite”.

Kaleidoscope’s current slate includes Doctor Who Am I, Warchief, Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia and Tomorrow Morning, starring Joan Collins, Samantha Banks and Ramin Karimloo.