Peacock Moves Into Adult Animation With NPR Parody Series ‘In The Know’ From Mike Judge & Zach Woods

Peacock is getting into adult cartoons.

The NBCUniversal streamer has handed a straight-to-series order to In The Know, an adult animated series from Beavis and Butt-Head Mike Judge and Silicon Valley star Zach Woods.

Judge co-created the HBO series that saw Woods play straight man Jared Dunn.

The series is centered around Lauren Caspian, who is NPR’s third most popular host. He’s a well-meaning, hypocritical nimrod, just like you and me. He’s also a stop motion puppet. Each episode follows the making of an episode of Lauren’s show In the Know, in which Lauren conducts in-depth interviews with real world human guests. Lauren collaborates with a diverse crew of NPR staff. They are also puppets and nimrods.

It marks the first adult animation series for the streamer; the genre has been booming with increased visibility on streamers such as Netflix and Paramount+ as well as a push from linear network Fox.

In The Know comes from Universal Television and Bandera Entertainment, the production company set up by Judge and Greg Daniels. Judge, Daniels and Woods exec produce alongside Brandon Gardner, who is a co-creator, and Dustin Davis. Judge and Woods will provide voices.

“In the Know will capture the conversations so many of us have in our daily lives in a heightened, hilarious way” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re excited to be working with the very best in the business in Mike, Greg, Zach and Brandon, and our partners at Universal Television.”

“We’re thrilled to be working on this unique and inventive series with such an accomplished team and can’t wait for audiences to be In the Know,” added Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.