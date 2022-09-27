Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.

Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, Here is described as a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative film is centered around a single geographic location in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home – where a story of love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations.

The project came together earlier this year, becoming one of the bigger packages to hit the market given that it would reunite the Forrest Gump team of Hanks, Zemeckis, Wright and Roth; the pic bowed nearly 30 years ago, taking home six Oscars including Best Picture.

Sony would eventually land distribution rights to Here in May when the film was taken to the Cannes film market.

As for Bettany, he was most recently seen in Amazon Studios and the BBC’s A Very British Scandal opposite Claire Foy. Additionally, he recently reprised his role as Vision in the Disney+ series WandaVision, which earned him an Emmy nomination. Upcoming, he will star in and produce the Miramax dramedy Harvest Moon, from a script he co-wrote with Dana Brown. He will also soon star in The Collaboration on Broadway and is currently filming a film adaptation of the play.

