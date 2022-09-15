Paramount Takes Query Brothers’ Upcoming Book ‘Wilderness Reform’ For High Six Figures; Lindsey Beer Producing

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing that in a competitive situation, Paramount Pictures has swooped in with a high six-figure deal to acquire the film rights to Matt and Harrison Query’s upcoming book, Wilderness Reform.

Wilderness Reform is the follow up book to the Query Brothers’ first novel, Old Country, which was published this July by Grand Central Publishing.

Wildernesses Reform tells the story of a group of teenagers who are shipped off to a juvenile reform camp only to discover the program has a far more sinister agenda than ever imagined. A highly coveted part in the project is that of Reid, the charismatic head counselor of the camp. The publishing rights to Wilderness Reform were auctioned off to publishers in a multi-bid bake off earlier this month with Emily Bestler/ Simon & Schuster winning out.

Harrison Query, who wrote War Party, which Andrew Dominik is attached to direct and Tom Hardy headline, is adapting the book for Paramount.

Lindsey Beer and her production company, Lab Brew, is producing with Scott Glassgold and his production company, Ground Control. The deal was done through Beer’s first look deal at Paramount which was announced in May.

Beer recently wrote and directed the latest installment of Pet Sematary, and wrote the upcoming Star Trek feature sequel for Paramount. Newly announced Paramount projects through her overall include Beer writing, producing, and directing Sleepy Hollow, and producing the 1980s hacker movie Searching for Susie Thunder with Epic and Vox Media. Beer also inked such projects as Disney’s remake of Bambi, New Line and the Beau Flynn produced Hello Kitty, a Fast & Furious spinoff at Universal, and producing Luca Guadagnino’s Lord of the Flies at Warner Bros. In television, she served as showrunner and creator for Netflix’s The Magic Order, based on the comics by Mark Millar.

Glassgold and Query have a had a spate of recent sales together including Old Country to Netflix and Delilah to Screen Gems. Query also has Heads Of State readying at Amazon with John Cena and Idris Elba set to star. Back in July 2020, Netflix made a low-seven-figure commitment for the rights to the Matt Query short story My Wife & I Bought a Ranch, and scripting fees for Harrison Query to write the screenplay. Scott Glassgold & Ground Control are currently in production on HorrorScope for Sony’s Screen Gems.

Beer and Lab Brew are repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown, & Passman.

The Query Bros are represented by Verve and Ground Control. Verve and Ashley Silver also represent Ground Control. Verve also represented the book auction for Wilderness Reform.