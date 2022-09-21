Paramount Global Builds International Team Under Pam Kaufman With Trio Of Promotions

Pam Kaufman is building out her international team at Paramount Global, as she beds into her new post.

She has made a trio of senior management moves, promoting Katherine Liu, Janice Gatti and Talia Robinson. This follows her appointment as Paramount’s President and CEO of International Markets, Global Consumer Products & Experiences in July, effectively replacing Raffaele Annecchino.

Liu becomes EVP and COO, Paramount International Markets, having previously been Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations for International Streaming.

In her new role, she’ll focus on “growth and strength of Paramount’s hybrid operating model and the creation of strategic value across all [Paramount’s] businesses in Direct-to-Consumer and TV Media, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV, Pay-TV Networks, and Broadcast Free-to-Air,” according to an internal note. International Finance, Business and Legal Affairs, Strategy, Technology, Research & Insights and Operations teams will report into her.

She’ll be based in New York and will report to Kaufman and Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, Paramount Global.

Gatti is upped to Executive Vice President and Head of Communications, Paramount International Markets, having previously been SVP of Communications. This puts her in charge of all internal and external communications and publicity for Paramount’s international networks and multiplatform portfolio outside the U.S, including streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV; Free-to-Air Broadcasters from Channel 5 in the UK to Telefe in Argentina; and brands including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon.

She’ll also be based in New York, Gatti will report to Kaufman and to Justin Dini, EVP and Head of Corporate Communications, Paramount Global.

Lastly, Talia Robinson becomes EVP of Human Resources, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences, and Paramount International Markets. She most recently oversaw transformation and expansion of Nickelodeon Studios, including the Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and shaped the global rollout of the company’s Studios & Production HR function.

She’ll be based in in Los Angeles and will report to Kaufman, while continuing to report to Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Paramount Kids & Family; and Nancy Phillips, EVP and Chief People Officer, Paramount Global.

“Katherine, Janice, and Talia are talented, strategic leaders who, by working closely with our global and regional teams, will be instrumental in accelerating our performance and furthering a powerful, inspiring culture that contributes to Paramount’s growth,” said Kaufman. “With decades of combined experience at the company, I am confident they will further align our team around our common mission, vision, and values as we strategically drive our business and culture forward.”