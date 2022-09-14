Paradigm Signs Pasaca Entertainment, Finance & Production Company Behind TIFF Drama ‘Prisoner’s Daughter’

EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed Pasaca Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based media finance and production company behind the TIFF 2022 family drama, Prisoner’s Daughter.

Pasaca’s first feature follows a a dying convict (Brian Cox) as he tries to reconnect with his daughter (Kate Beckinsale) and the grandson (Christopher Convery) he’s never known, with his violent past then coming back to haunt them all. Also starring Jon Huertas, Ernie Hudson and Tyson Ritter, the film from director Catherine Hardwicke world premieres tonight at Roy Thomson Hall, as a Gala Presentation at the Toronto Film Festival. Pasaca co-financed the pic alongside Capstone Studios.

Led by CEO Jason Duan and Executive Producer Wen-Chia Chang, Pasaca Entertainment’s aim is to reinvent traditional genres and support underrepresented groups in entertainment. It plans to become a global content provider and studio with services including single project or slate development and production, with an eye toward company and library acquisitions, and ownership in content distribution platforms. The company’s slate of fully financed original content will be announced soon, along with further co-financed productions.

Related Story UTA’s Brett Hansen Joins Paradigm Talent Agency

Boasting over 30 years of experience in international businesses and corporate financing, Pasaca’s CEO Duan’s background includes roles as Vice President and General Manager of the Taiwan Office for the Wind Information Technology Corporation, a leading financial data company in China, and President for the Wuhan Bright Education Group, which focuses on building and managing international schools in China.

Now running the Film and Television Finance department at Pasaca, Chang’s experience includes stints at David Dobkin’s Big Kid Pictures, as well as Village Roadshow Pictures Asia, as Manager of Development, and Shanghai New Culture Media Group, as Director of International Projects.

Pasaca Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pasaca Capital Inc., a global, multi-billion dollar private equity company with holdings in innovative technologies, biotech, food sciences, medical devices, manufacturing and entertainment. The parent company’s portfolio includes Innova Medical Group, ATL Group, Caton Technology Group, Sweegen, Meepo, and ASOCS.