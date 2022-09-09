‘Paper Girls’ Canceled By Prime Video After One Season, Will Be Shopped By Legendary Television

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime has opted not to pick up a second season of Paper Girls, its sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s graphic novel. The decision comes a little over a month after all eight episodes from Season 1 were released July 29 to a strong response by critics, earning 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was soon joined by an equally impressive 88% audience score.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Paper Girls comes from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, in association with Plan B. According to sources, Legendary TV will be shopping the series, looking to tap into the popularity of series like to Euphoria and Sex Lives of College Girl by offering another show with three-dimensional young female characters at the center.

The sci-fi series follows four young girls who, while out delivering papers on the morning after Halloween in 1988, become unwittingly caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers, sending them on an adventure through time that will save the world. The show has served as career launch pad for its breakout young stars, Sofia Rosinksy, Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Fina Strazza, who are joined in the cast by Ali Wong.

Paper Girls, which did not break into Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, was among the shows whose launch may have been overshadowed by Prime Video’s tentpole LOTR: The Rings Of Power and the massive marketing campaign that surrounded it.

The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom, who exited as co-showrunner during production on Season 1, with Rogers becoming the sole showrunner. Folsom is already back in business with Legendary TV on. King Kong (working title), a series for Disney+ tracking the original story of the famous monster.