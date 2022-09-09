Paddington Bear Bids A Fond Farewell To The Queen He Shared A Sandwich With

“Thank you, Ma’am, for everything,” the message read, reprising his closing remarks from the short.

The two and half minute video sequence was originally shown on BBC as part of the Jubilee celebrations. Ben Whishaw voices Paddington, as he does in the movies. Watch the video below.

The video saw Paddington delighted to learn that The Queen shares his love of marmalade sandwiches, with the Queen opening her iconic handbag to reveal her very own ready-made supply of Paddington’s bread and orange preserve staple inside.

As the beloved bear shows Her Majesty what he hides underneath his hat, the Queen confirms “So do I,” before prising open her bag and remarking “I keep mine in here.”

The short sees the bear congratulate the Queen on her reign, with Paddington exclaiming: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.” Her Majesty simply replies “That’s very kind.”

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022



