VFX Company Outpost Opens New London Studio

By Zac Ntim, Andreas Wiseman

Rings of Power.
Outpost VFX has credits on 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: VFX outfit Outpost has bolstered UK operations with a new London studio now open for business.

The new studio, located near Covent Garden in the City’s West End, will offer in-person client services and extend the company’s in-house capacity to over 720 people with 120 new artists.

The company, which has credits on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, also operates studios in Bournemouth, Montreal, Los Angeles, and Mumbai.

Rachel Matchett, Outpost VFX UK Managing Director, said: “It’s going to make us even more accessible to work with as a team. With the opening of our London studio, we can bring our unique culture and values to London’s VFX community and offer an improved quality of service to our clients in the capital and beyond.”

The new London studio will begin full in-house operations at the end of 2022, following a phased opening period. The company has recently completed production on two upcoming Netflix features, Slumberland and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Duncan McWilliam, Founder & CEO of Outpost VFX, added: “Our unified cloud infrastructure is enabling us to scale dynamically across the globe and offer increased capacity for high-end film and episodic productions. We are increasingly seeing larger projects enter our facilities, and we are encouraged by the visibility of a strong pipeline of work, reflecting our ambition to scale our offering to better support our clients and our people. With three screening rooms and a basement cinema, we look forward to hosting clients at our new studio in London.”

