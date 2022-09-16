Orlando Bloom Set To Co-Star Opposite David Harbour In ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie For Sony And PlayStation

Orlando Bloom is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions’ film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. The film stars Archie Madekwe and David Harbour.

Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023.

PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.

Gran Turismo the game was first launched in Japan in 1997 by Polyphony and Yamauchi, who revolutionized the racing game genre creating what is regarded as the most authentic driving simulator with its to true-to-life graphics, physics technology and precise attention to detail. Released on March 4, 2022, Polyphony’s latest game, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, brings together the best of Gran Turismo over the years.

Bloom, the Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star, has lined up quite the diversified slate of prestige and commercial projects. He recently wrapped production on A24’s Wizards, starring alongside Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott, as well as Red Right Hand opposite Andie MacDowell. Bloom also recently scored critical acclaim for starring in the independent feature Retaliation as well as Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, the latter of which was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of 2020’s 10 Best Independent Films. He will next be seen starring in Season 2 of Amazon’s Carnival Row which he executive produces and will be released in 2023.

Bloom is repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.