Olivia Colman & Jessie Buckley Underway On ‘Wicked Little Letters’; Anjana Vasan, Timothy Spall, Joanna Scanlan, Malachi Kirby Among Cast To Join

EXCLUSIVE: Production is underway in the UK on feature Wicked Little Letters, which reunites Oscar winner Olivia Colman with her Oscar-nominated Lost Daughter co-star Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl).

Based on a true story, the comedy-drama will see the in-demand Brit and Irish actors play very different neighbours who come together to solve a mystery.

Joining the cast are Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts), BAFTA nominee Timothy Spall (Mr Turner), BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag), BAFTA winner Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones trilogy), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Eileen Atkins (The Crown), and Alisha Weir (Matilda!).

Thea Sharrock (Me Before You) is directing from a script by British actor and writer Jonny Sweet. French powerhouse Studiocanal developed the project, is fully financing with Film4, and is releasing in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Benelux, as well as handling remaining sales.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel outfit Blueprint is producing alongside Colman’s South Of The River Pictures (Landscapers), and Jo Wallett (Catherine Called Birdy).

Buckley will play the fiery Rose Gooding who has little in common with the pious Edith Swan (Colman) aside from them being neighbours in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920’s. But one day, Edith and others in the town start receiving scandalous letters written with foul language as eccentric as it is obscene, and the finger of suspicion immediately falls on Rose. As Rose stands to lose her freedom and the custody of her daughter, and outrageous letters continue to blight the town, police officer Gladys Moss (Vasan) begins to suspect something is amiss. Together with a group of resourceful women, Gladys endeavours to solve the mystery, liberate Rose, and catch the real culprit.

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern, and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin executive-produce for Studiocanal, and Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Farhana Bhula are executive-producing for Film4. People Person Pictures’ Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird are also on board as executive producers.

Colman has been nominated for three Oscars in the past four years, winning Best Actress in 2019 for The Favourite. Olivier Award winner Buckley was last year nominated for Oscar and BAFTA awards for The Lost Daughter.