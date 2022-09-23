Bryce Pinkham, Lizan Mitchell Join Audra McDonald In Broadway’s ‘Ohio State Murders’

Additional casting and the full creative team for the Broadway premiere of Adrienne Kennedy’s Ohio State Murders were announced today, with Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Lizan Mitchell (Cullud Wattah) joining previously announced star Audra McDonald.

Ohio State Murders will be the first show to play at the newly renamed James Earl Jones Theatre, with previews for the limited engagement beginning Friday, November 11, and an official opening on Thursday, December 8.

Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, A Soldier’s Play) directs, and additional casting will be announced soon.

The creative team for Ohio State Murders includes set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, costume design by Dede Ayite, sound design by Justin Ellington and projections design by Jeff Sugg.

The plot follows the unraveling of a mystery when writer Suzanne Alexander (McDonald) returns to her alma mater as a guest speaker and explores the violence in her works. The work is described as “an intriguing and unusual suspense play, as well as a social pertinent look at the destructiveness of racism in our society.”