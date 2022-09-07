Noel Clarke Drops Defamation Action Against BAFTA

Noel Clarke has dropped his defamation suit against BAFTA, Deadline can report.

The actor-producer initially filed the suit at London’s High Court in May following the awards body’s decision to suspend his membership following allegations of his sexual harassment and bullying.

In a bombshell story published by The Guardian in April 2021, the Bulletproof and Doctor Who star was accused of various incidents of misconduct between 2004 and 2019. He has denied all of the allegations but has sought professional help to improve his behavior.

The fallout from the report was swift with broadcaster Sky canceling Clarke’s series Bulletproof. The broadcaster also suspended all further work with the actor.

Clarke listed 12 defendants in the suit, including BAFTA and The Guardian, as well as Sirin Kale, and Lucy Osborne, who authored the article. Deadline understands action remains against The Guardian. The newspaper has yet to respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

In a statement, a BAFTA Spokesperson said: “We note that Noel Clarke has dropped his legal action against BAFTA. The serious misconduct alleged in first-hand testimonies and published in The Guardian newspaper is contrary to the standards expected of a BAFTA member and the values we uphold as an arts charity and Academy. We stand by our decision to suspend his honorary award and membership as soon as the detailed allegations came to light.”

In March, London’s Metropolitan Police announced that it dopped an investigation into the actor citing a lack of evidence. A statement issued by the police said a “thorough” assessment of the claims had been conducted and that it had “determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation.”