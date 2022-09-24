Noah Centineo’s Netflix CIA Series Titled ‘The Recruit’; Premiere Date & First Look Photo Revealed At Tudum

Netflix’s upcoming CIA series starring Noah Centineo will be known as The Recruit and it will premiere on December 16, the actor revealed at the streamer’s Tudum event on Saturday.

From creator Alexi Hawley, The Recruit follows Owen Hendricks (Centineo), a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the agency.

Rounding out the main cast are Aarti Mann as Violet, Daniel Quincy Annoh as Terence, Vondie Curtis Hall as Walter Nyland, Kristian Bruun as Janus Ferber, Laura Haddock as Max, Colton Dunn as Lester, and Fivel Stewart as Hannah.

Guest stars include Byron Mann as Xander; Angel Parker; Linus Roache as Senator Smoot, and Kaylah Zander as Amelia.

Hawley serves as showrunner and she executive produced alongside Centineo, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein, David Bartis, Adam Ciralsky (P3 Media), and Charlie Ebersol. eOne is the studio.

Check out a first-look photo of Centineo as Owen Hendricks below.