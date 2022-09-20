Nicole Byer, Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe & Andrew Lewis Caldwell To Star In Comedy Central Movie ‘Cursed Friends’ From Will Arnett

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Jessica Lowe (Minx) and Andrew Lewis Caldwell (Danger Force) will lead the ensemble cast of Comedy Central’s original movie Cursed Friends from Propagate and Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue. The film premieres October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The supernatural comedy also stars Joey Fatone, James Austin Johnson, Nikki Glaser, Kathy Griffin and Nicole Richie, along with Ken Marino and Rob Riggle, with an appearance by Arnett.

Written by Aaron Eisenberg and Will Eisenberg, Cursed Friends follows four thirtysomething childhood friends who wake up on Halloween following a drunken reunion to realize that a predict-your-future game of M.A.S.H. (Mansion Apartment Shack House) that they played in 2002 is starting to come true for them in hilarious and disturbing ways. They must band together to help each other escape the wild fates that have turned their lives upside down— from having 100 kids with the hometown loser to leading a cult to marrying NSYNC’s Fatone.

Executive producers include Peter Principato and Joel Zadak for Artists First; Arnett, Marc Forman and Evan Thompson for Electric Avenue; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley and Isabel San Vargas for Propagate; and Ari Pearce and Andrew Lutin for MTV Entertainment Studios.

The project is directed by Laura Murphy and produced by Luke Kelly-Clyne.

Zachary Halley is co-executive producer, Kristyn Deignan is supervising producer and Harold Berón III is executive in charge of production. MTV Entertainment Studios produced.