NFL Announces Apple Music As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor Replacing Pepsi

NFL has announced that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The streaming service from Apple will be taking over Pepsi who recently sponsored the show headlined by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent at this year’s Super Bowl at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium.

“We are proud to welcome Apple Music to the NFL family as our new partner for the iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, SVP of Partner Strategy for the NFL, in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a more appropriate partner for the world’s most-watched musical performance than Apple Music, a service that entertains, inspires, and motivates millions of people around the world through the intersection of music and technology.”

Apple Music’s sponsorship will start with Super Bowl LVII set for Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Over the coming months, fans can expect to see exclusive details and sneak peeks leading up to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show by following @AppleMusic on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

“Music and sports hold a special place in our hearts, so we’re very excited Apple Music will be part of music and football’s biggest stage,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We’re looking forward to even more epic performances next year and beyond with the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

Over 120 million viewers watched The Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and it was recently awarded three Creative Emmy awards.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances include The Weeknd, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and more.