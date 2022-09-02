Caught On The Fly: News Anchor Swallows Insect During Live Broadcast – Video

Talk about poise. Farah Nasser, a host on Canada’s Global News, kept on track after swallowing a wayward bug during a live broadcast. “Sharing because we all need a laugh these days,” she later tweeted, alongside a clip of the moment. “I swallowed a fly on air today.”

Nasser was talking about flooding in Pakistan when the incident happened. After a grimace and a quick throat-clearing, she resumed as though nothing had happened.