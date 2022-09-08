New York City Center, Home Of Popular ‘Encores!’ Series, Names Michael S. Rosenberg New President & CEO

New York City Center, home of, among other arts endeavors, the popular Encores! series of concert-style theatrical productions that recently gave Broadway one of its biggest current hits with Into The Woods, has named Michael S. Rosenberg as its new president and CEO.

Rosenberg, who arrives at NYCC from his position as managing director at Princeton’s McCarter Theatre Center, succeeds Arlene Shuler, who is stepping down after more than 19 years at the helm of what is considered Manhattan’s first performing arts center.

“New York City Center holds a singular position in the arts world,” said Rosenberg. “One of my earliest and most influential theatrical experiences was at City Center and I am honored to join this organization and help support artists who are consistently creating work that inspires so many people. Together with the staff and Board, I look forward to connecting this work to our growing community.”

In addition to the Tony-honored Encores! series, NYCC houses dance and art exhibitions, among other endeavors.

Julia Lester, ‘Into The Woods’ MurphyMade

Although the most recent Encores! season opened with two productions that received mixed reviews – revivals of The Tap Dance Kid and The Life – the series’ third staging was a home run: Into The Woods, directed by Encores! artistic director Lear deBessonet, completed a sold-out run at City Center in the spring and quickly transferred to its very successful Broadway run. Producers recently extended the Broadway engagement until Jan. 8, 2023.

“After a national search including months of extensive interviews, a unanimous recommendation by our Board Search Committee, and approval by our Board, I am thrilled to announce Michael S. Rosenberg as New York City Center’s incoming President and CEO,” said New York City Center Board Chair Richard E. Witten. “A consummate leader in the arts, Michael has a proven track record when it comes to building, maintaining, and growing artistic communities with a dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. He has a profound commitment to City Center’s role as a home for artists and theater for all the people of New York and will build on the extraordinary achievements of our long‐serving President and CEO Arlene Shuler, who is stepping down after more than 19 years of exemplary service.”

Prior to his job at Princeton’s McCarter, Rosenberg was the Managing Director of La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, he worked with Artistic Director Christopher Ashley to oversee the development and production of the hit musical Come from Away, among other shows.