‘Never Have I Ever’: Michael Cimino Joins Fourth & Final Season

Love, Victor star Michael Cimino is joining Netflix’s Never Have I Ever to spice up Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life in the show’s fourth and final season.

The surprise casting was revealed on Saturday during the streamer’s Tudum presentation. Watch a teaser below.

With Paxton (Darren Barnet) heading off to college, Cimino’s character Ethan will swoop in to fill that void. Although, series co-creator Lang Fisher told Deadline during a recent interview that Barnet will return. This was also confirmed in the Tudum presentation that featured Ramakrishnan, Barnet, and Jaren Lewinson, with Cimino joining virtually.

“Say hello to the new heartthrob at Sherman Oaks High,” Cimino said in the teaser.

Barnet replied, “Hey man, we got handsome nerd and cool jock covered.”

Cimino reassured him not to worry, he’s coming in to represent the smoldering bad boys.

Ramakrishnan teased, “Damn, Devi’s gonna have her work cut out for her.”

It is senior year after all, so there has to be a mix of school goals and dating fun. There’s at least one other exciting element that was revealed in the video below, there’s a wedding celebration in the future and it’s somebody unexpected.

The obvious guess is Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and her new beau Manish Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar), but wildcard guesses include Dr. Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) who is getting a new love this season played by Ivan Hernandez, or maybe Eleanor Wong (Ramona Young) and (Trent Benjamin Norris), but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Here’s the Season 4 teaser for Never Have I Ever: