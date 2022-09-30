‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Horror Anthology Gets New Trailer Ahead Of Halloween-Frame Debut – Update

UPDATED, 7 AM: A month ahead of Halloween, Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities horror anthology, a four-day, double-episode event.

Series creator del Toro introduces the new footage with an explainer: “Picture your mind as a cabinet..where you lock up your darkest thoughts and deepest fears. What would happen if you open that cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.” You can watch the new trailer above and previously released first-look teaser below.

Del Toro has curated a collection of genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

After debuting October 25, two all-new tales will debut daily through October 28, when the entire collection of eight stories will be available to Netflix subscribers around the world.

“With Cabinet of Curiosities, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities. We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” said del Toro in a statement. “Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

Here is the rundown of the stories:

Dreams in the Witch House: Rupert Grint (Servant), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Undoing), DJ Qualls (Turning Point), Nia Vardalos (Love, Victor) and Tenika Davis (Jupiter’s Legacy) star in an episode written by Mika Watkins (Origin), based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen).

Graveyard Rats: David Hewlett (The Shape of Water) stars in an episode written, based on a short story by Henry Kuttner, and directed by Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass).

Lot 36: Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead) and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood), based on an original story by del Toro, and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem).

Pickman’s Model: Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Crispin Glover (Rivers Edge), and Oriana Leman (The Whale) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve),based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft, and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter.

The Autopsy: F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Sandman), based on a short story by Michael Shea, and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

The Murmuring: Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead) and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook).

The Outside: Kate Micucci (The Little Hours) and Martin Starr (Silicon Valley) lead an episode written by Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor), based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll, and directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night).

The Viewing: Peter Weller (Robocop), Eric André (The Eric Andre Show), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Charlyne Yi (Always Be My Maybe), Steve Agee (Peacemaker), Michael Therrialt (Locke and Key) and Saad Siddiqui (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) star in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes, along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is created and executive produced by del Toro; executive produced by J. Miles Dale (The Shape of Water), who also serves as co-showrunner; and executive produced by Gary Ungar. Regina Corrado serves as co-executive producer. Del Toro also serves as host.