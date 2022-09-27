Netflix Sets Rocco Siffredi Drama ‘Supersex’ As Latest Original Series From Italy

Netflix has unwrapped its latest Italian series, Supersex.

Produced by Fremantle producer The Apartment and Banijay-owned Groenlandia, it is inspired by the real life of European pornstar Rocco Siffredi. The seven-episode show will be available on Netflix globally in 2023.

Here’s the synopsis: “At the center of the story are unpublished aspects of the pornstar, a profound story that runs through his life since childhood. His family, his origins, his relationship with love, the starting point and the context that led him to embark on his path in pornography.”

First look at ‘Supersex’ Netflix

Alessandro Borghi will play Rocco Siffredi, and also stars Jasmine Trinca, Adriano Giannini and Saul Nanni in the roles of Lucia, Tommaso and Rocco as a young man, respectively.

Francesca Manieri is creator and writer, with Matteo Rovere, Francesco Carrozzini and Francesca Mazzoleni the directors.

Manieri said: “Supersex is the story of a man who takes seven episodes and 350 minutes to say ‘I love you,’ to accept that the demon in his body is compatible with love. To do this, he must expose the only part of him that we have never seen: his soul. Supersex talks about our present, Supersex talks about us. What does it mean to be a male? Are we still able to reconcile sexuality and affectivity? These are the questions that, like a kaleidoscope, open up before us as we immerse ourselves in his incredible life until we lose our breath.”