Netflix Removes LGBTQ Tag From Jeffrey Dahmer Series Following Backlash

Netflix has made the decision to drop the LGBTQ tag from Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story after experiencing backlash from viewers. The series about the Milwaukee serial killer was categorized with the LGBTQ tag but was recently removed following criticism from the community.

The streaming platform tags every show and movie to make search queries easier for subscribers. Searching LGBTQ brings up shows like Heartstopper, Young Royals, Uncoupled, Alex Strangelove and many more. The series and films tagged with LGBTQ showcase characters that identify with the LGBTQ community giving representation to the often marginalized group.

Tagging the Dahmer series with LGBTQ made some in the community upset as that is not the representation they want. It’s known that Dahmer targeted men and boys, with some being from the LGBTQ community, and watching the series has added to the trauma of the victims’ families.

“I feel like it fetishizes this whole horrible moment in Milwaukee history. It shouldn’t be looked at it that way, it just feels completely wrong,” drag performer B.J. Daniels told WISN. “I know a lot of my friends, and a lot of people who lived through this period, will not be watching it. They will not be putting money into somebody’s pocket that is literally disturbing the graves of victims.”

Netflix has tagged the Dahmer series with “Ominous” and Dark,” and it is unclear when they removed the LGBTQ tag.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brenna, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Evan Peters as the titular character. The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.