Netflix Unveils Busy Indonesian Slate With Projects From Timo Tjahjanto, Joko Anwar And Kamila Andini

Netflix has announced its biggest slate of Indonesian projects to date, with seven new films and TV series from leading local talents including Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), Joko Anwar (Impetigore) and Kamila Andini (Before, Now & Then).

Tjahjanto is directing his first action comedy film for Netflix, The Big 4, about a female detective who teams up with a group of assassins to investigate her father’s murder. Known internationally for horror and action films, also including cult favorites Headshot and May The Devil Take You, Tjahjanto has signed a multi-project deal with Netflix.

Anwar, also known internationally for stylish action and horror movies, is working on a sci-fi thriller series, Nightmares And Daydreams, for Netflix. The series has multiple storylines about ordinary people encountering strange phenomena. “Indonesia is so full of unique and extraordinary stories. I’m always excited to have the chance to bring these stories to a wider audience,” Anwar said.

Related Story Gore Verbinski Animated Pic 'Cattywumpus' To Be Shopped After Being In Works At Netflix

As previously announced, producer and showrunner Shanty Harmayn is working with directors Kamila Andini and Ifa Isfansyah on Gadis Kretek, Netflix’s first Indonesian period drama, set against the backdrop of the country’s cigarette industry in the 1960s.

The slate also includes Dear David, a coming-of-age story, created by Muhammad

Zaidy and directed by Lucky Kuswandi; quirky sitcom Ex-Addicts Club (Klub Kecanduan Mantan) from Salman Aristo; Today We’ll Talk About That Day (Hari Ini Akan Kita Ceritakan Nanti), the latest installment in a popular franchise by director Angga Dwimas Sasongko; and Comedy Chaos (Komedi Kacau), a series from director and comic Raditya Dika.

Indonesia is shaping up to be the latest battleground in Asia as the streamers jostle for local consumer attention and growth in the region. Amazon Prime recently announced its first slate of Southeast Asian originals, which included several Indonesian films and series, including projects from Anwar and Andini. Disney+ Hotstar, Hong Kong-based Viu, China’s Tencent Video and iQiyi and local streamer Vidio are also investing in Indonesian originals.

Netflix has previously streamed Indonesian content including Lucky Kuswandi’s comedy drama Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens and Wregas Bhanuteja crime drama Photocopier and has content deals with several local talents.

The streamer launched in Indonesia in 2016, but had a bumpy ride when it was blocked by local telco Telkom Indonesia for content deemed inappropriate. That ban was reversed in 2020 and last year Telkom signed a partnership deal with Netflix to carry the service on its IndiHome and Telkomsel platforms.

“The Indonesian film industry has evolved rapidly in recent years. More and more

creators and stories from Indonesia are now being seen and appreciated by

audiences and critics around the world,” said Rusli Eddy, Content Lead, Indonesia,

Netflix.

“Our upcoming slate from Indonesia gives you authentic and unique

stories, a representation of our country that is rich with stories and cultures, and

brings you high-calibre talent whose significant works have shaped the film

industry.”